Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) Getting Extremely Critical Press Coverage, Analysis Shows

Media headlines about Tesco (OTCMKTS:TSCDY) have trended extremely negative recently, InfoTrie reports. The research firm identifies positive and negative news coverage by analyzing more than six thousand blog and news sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores nearest to five being the most favorable. Tesco earned a daily sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent news coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

TSCDY stock opened at $9.97 on Wednesday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $9.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.10. Tesco has a 12 month low of $7.72 and a 12 month high of $10.39. The company has a market cap of $32.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.66.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tesco from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th.

About Tesco

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer. The company also provides retail banking and insurance services. It has operations in the United Kingdom, Ireland, the Czech Republic, Hungary, Poland, Slovakia, Malaysia, Thailand, and internationally. The company serves its customers through 6,809 stores, as well as online.

