Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Stock Position Decreased by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI cut its stake in shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,734 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,731 shares during the quarter. Texas Instruments accounts for 0.9% of Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $13,821,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TXN. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments during the 3rd quarter worth $125,245,000. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 308.1% during the 4th quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,219,202 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $156,412,000 after acquiring an additional 920,462 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 457.6% during the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement Association of Colorado now owns 948,682 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $122,608,000 after acquiring an additional 778,539 shares in the last quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 204.1% during the 4th quarter. USS Investment Management Ltd now owns 966,187 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $123,933,000 after acquiring an additional 648,416 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,104,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,144,979,000 after acquiring an additional 551,966 shares in the last quarter. 85.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares in the company, valued at $7,161,867.81. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Bing Xie sold 7,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.33, for a total value of $973,502.14. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 54,108 shares in the company, valued at $6,619,031.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 661,503 shares of company stock valued at $84,059,352. 0.89% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $131.24 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 4.34, a quick ratio of 3.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $101.57 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $125.30. The firm has a market cap of $123.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.09, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.24.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.61% and a net margin of 34.83%. The business had revenue of $3.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.21 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.27 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 9.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 10th. Investors of record on Friday, January 31st were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.74%. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio is 68.70%.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on TXN. Charter Equity lowered Texas Instruments from a “buy” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. Bank of America reduced their target price on Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $135.00 to $150.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have assigned a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $127.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

