The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.03 EPS

The Hackett Group (NASDAQ:HCKT) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The business services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The Hackett Group had a net margin of 7.45% and a return on equity of 21.32%. The business had revenue of $69.11 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $67.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.26 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. The Hackett Group updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.23-0.25 EPS and its Q1 guidance to $0.23-0.25 EPS.

The Hackett Group stock opened at $15.11 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $466.98 million, a PE ratio of 23.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $16.16 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.10. The Hackett Group has a twelve month low of $14.53 and a twelve month high of $19.56.

HCKT has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. BidaskClub lowered shares of The Hackett Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Barrington Research restated a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 price target on shares of The Hackett Group in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of The Hackett Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The Hackett Group presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

The Hackett Group Company Profile

The Hackett Group, Inc operates as a strategic advisory and technology consulting firm primarily in North America and European countries. Its executive advisory programs include best practice intelligence center, an online searchable repository of best practices, performance metrics, conference presentations, and associated research; best practice accelerators that provide Web-based access to best practices, customized software configuration tools, and best practice process flows; advisor inquiry, an inquiry service used by clients for access to fact-based advice on proven approaches and methods; best practice research, a research that provides insights into the proven approaches; and peer interaction comprising member-led Webcasts, annual best practice conferences, annual member forums, membership performance surveys, and client-submitted content.

