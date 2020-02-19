Theratechnologies (TH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Theratechnologies (TSE:TH) is scheduled to be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Theratechnologies to post earnings of C($0.08) per share for the quarter.

TH stock traded up C$0.01 during trading on Wednesday, reaching C$3.67. 7,325 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 77,488. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$3.75 and its 200 day moving average is C$4.59. Theratechnologies has a twelve month low of C$3.38 and a twelve month high of C$9.47. The company has a current ratio of 2.51, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 167.71. The firm has a market cap of $285.50 million and a P/E ratio of -41.35.

Separately, National Bank Financial dropped their price target on Theratechnologies from C$6.00 to C$5.75 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$8.44.

Theratechnologies Company Profile

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

