Theratechnologies (THTX) Set to Announce Earnings on Tuesday

Theratechnologies (NASDAQ:THTX) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings data before the market opens on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect Theratechnologies to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter.

THTX stock traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $2.76. 100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 52,125. The company has a market cap of $210.91 million, a PE ratio of -27.60 and a beta of 0.79. Theratechnologies has a 52 week low of $2.60 and a 52 week high of $7.14. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $2.86.

A number of research firms have commented on THTX. Zacks Investment Research lowered Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Canaccord Genuity began coverage on Theratechnologies in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Mackie upgraded Theratechnologies from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 11th.

About Theratechnologies

Theratechnologies Inc, a specialty pharmaceutical company, addresses unmet medical needs to promote healthy living and improve quality of life among HIV patients. It offers EGRIFTA, for the reduction of excess abdominal fat in HIV-infected patients with lipodystrophy in Canada and the United States; and Trogarz, an injection refers to ibalizumab for the treatment of multidrug resistant HIV-1 infected patients in the United States.

