Thingschain (TIC) Hits One Day Volume of $12,508.00

Thingschain (CURRENCY:TIC) traded up 3.9% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on February 19th. In the last seven days, Thingschain has traded up 27.2% against the US dollar. One Thingschain token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on exchanges including IDAX and Hotbit. Thingschain has a total market cap of $26,940.00 and approximately $12,508.00 worth of Thingschain was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Thingschain alerts:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00044195 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.59 or 0.00068613 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded up 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001130 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9,608.93 or 1.00066239 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00075517 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 24.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000924 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 89.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 29.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000397 BTC.

Thingschain Token Profile

Thingschain (CRYPTO:TIC) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Thingschain’s total supply is 26,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 11,445,000,000 tokens. Thingschain’s official Twitter account is @Things_chain. Thingschain’s official website is thingschain.network. Thingschain’s official message board is medium.com/@thingschain.

Thingschain Token Trading

Thingschain can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDAX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Thingschain directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Thingschain should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Thingschain using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Thingschain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Thingschain and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.