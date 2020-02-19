Thomas F. Herman Sells 2,000 Shares of Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Stock

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. (NYSE:GO) Director Thomas F. Herman sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.25, for a total transaction of $64,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 23,185 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $747,716.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Shares of Grocery Outlet stock traded down $0.09 on Wednesday, reaching $32.02. 549,600 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,075,955. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $32.92 and its 200-day moving average is $34.48. Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. has a one year low of $27.75 and a one year high of $47.57.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $9,750,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,314,000. Morgan Stanley acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $1,795,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 2nd quarter worth $30,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new stake in Grocery Outlet during the 3rd quarter worth $320,000.

GO has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Craig Hallum initiated coverage on shares of Grocery Outlet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $47.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Grocery Outlet from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $39.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Deutsche Bank cut their price objective on shares of Grocery Outlet from $45.00 to $43.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $41.20.

Grocery Outlet Company Profile

Grocery Outlet Holding Corp. owns and operates a chain of grocery stores in the United States. The company offers products in various categories, such as grocery, dairy and deli, produce, refrigerated and frozen, floral, beer and wine, general merchandise, and health and beauty care, as well as fresh meat and seafood; and natural, organic, specialty, and healthy products.

