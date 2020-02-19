Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,438 Shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 57,609 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,438 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson accounts for 1.4% of Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th largest position. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $8,403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,033,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock worth $639,000 after buying an additional 74 shares during the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,025,000 after buying an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock worth $320,000 after buying an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. raised its stake in Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

JNJ traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.70. The company had a trading volume of 2,238,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,562. Johnson & Johnson has a 52 week low of $126.10 and a 52 week high of $154.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. The company has a market capitalization of $395.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $148.44 and its 200 day moving average price is $137.21.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. The firm had revenue of $20.75 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.83 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be paid a $0.95 dividend. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.78%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on JNJ. Morgan Stanley raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Barclays raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Hubert Joly bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $141.28 per share, with a total value of $706,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $706,400. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

