ThoreCoin Price Tops $1,867.08 (THR)

ThoreCoin (CURRENCY:THR) traded 5.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on February 19th. One ThoreCoin token can now be bought for approximately $1,867.08 or 0.19411196 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. ThoreCoin has a market cap of $161.85 million and approximately $162,671.00 worth of ThoreCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, ThoreCoin has traded 7.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002881 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $287.22 or 0.02986068 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010418 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $22.35 or 0.00232363 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00045769 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000735 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 8.5% against the dollar and now trades at $14.08 or 0.00146409 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002703 BTC.

About ThoreCoin

ThoreCoin’s total supply is 100,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 86,686 tokens. The official website for ThoreCoin is www.thorecoin.com. ThoreCoin’s official Twitter account is @Thr_Official.

ThoreCoin Token Trading

ThoreCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ThoreCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ThoreCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ThoreCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

