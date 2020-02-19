TigerCash (TCH) Price Reaches $0.0139 on Top Exchanges

TigerCash (CURRENCY:TCH) traded down 3.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last week, TigerCash has traded down 9.8% against the U.S. dollar. One TigerCash token can now be purchased for about $0.0139 or 0.00000144 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TigerCash has a market cap of $141,038.00 and approximately $11.27 million worth of TigerCash was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Mixin (XIN) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $255.52 or 0.02633356 BTC.

XinFin Network (XDCE) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Sakura Bloom (SKB) traded down 15.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC.

Safe Haven (SHA) traded 12.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Bitcoin W Spectrum (BWS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

ProCurrency (PROC) traded 11.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

USDCoin (USC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00009339 BTC.

BitcoinX (BCX) traded down 26.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000016 BTC.

LePen (LEPEN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

SHACoin (SHA) traded up 25% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000005 BTC.

About TigerCash

TigerCash (TCH) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the SHA256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 15th, 2017. TigerCash’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 10,138,487 tokens. TigerCash’s official website is www.cointiger.com. TigerCash’s official Twitter account is @

The official message board for TigerCash is medium.com/cointiger.

TigerCash Token Trading

TigerCash can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinTiger. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TigerCash directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TigerCash should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TigerCash using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

