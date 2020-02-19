TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.17 EPS

TiVo (NASDAQ:TIVO) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The technology company reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.17, Fidelity Earnings reports. TiVo had a positive return on equity of 2.04% and a negative net margin of 71.94%. The business had revenue of $175.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.70 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.24 earnings per share. TiVo’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. TiVo updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to EPS.

NASDAQ:TIVO opened at $6.79 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $7.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.83. TiVo has a 52-week low of $6.61 and a 52-week high of $11.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.11. The firm has a market capitalization of $867.51 million, a PE ratio of -1.78 and a beta of 0.20.

TIVO has been the subject of several recent research reports. BWS Financial lowered TiVo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $9.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 20th. BidaskClub lowered TiVo from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised TiVo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of TiVo in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. TiVo has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.50.

About TiVo

TiVo Corporation provides media and entertainment products for the consumer entertainment industry worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Product and Intellectual Property Licensing. The Product segment offers platform solutions, such as TiVo Service Platform, a cloud-based service that powers the TiVo Service client software, which operates on set-top boxes in consumer homes, as well as applications that operate on third party software platforms, such as iOS and Android; user experience solutions that allow service providers to customize elements of the interactive program guides for their customers, as well as to upgrade their programming features and services under the G-GUIDE brand; and CubiTV and TiVo Lite middleware solutions for pay TV service providers comprising cable, satellite, terrestrial, and telecommunications operators.

