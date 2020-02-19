TokenPay (TPAY) Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.04 Million

TokenPay (CURRENCY:TPAY) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. One TokenPay coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0620 or 0.00000644 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including Cryptopia, Liquid, Sistemkoin and BiteBTC. TokenPay has a market capitalization of $1.04 million and $139,730.00 worth of TokenPay was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, TokenPay has traded 2.4% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.24 or 0.00044195 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.58 or 0.00068566 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001130 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0044 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 5.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9,633.49 or 1.00445921 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 19.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.24 or 0.00075517 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 40.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0888 or 0.00000925 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded up 89.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

OKCash (OK) traded 29.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0383 or 0.00000399 BTC.

TokenPay Profile

TPAY is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. TokenPay’s total supply is 20,907,579 coins and its circulating supply is 16,705,597 coins. The official website for TokenPay is www.tokenpay.com. TokenPay’s official Twitter account is @tokenpay and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for TokenPay is medium.com/tokenpay.

TokenPay Coin Trading

TokenPay can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, BiteBTC, TOPBTC, Liquid and Sistemkoin. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TokenPay directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TokenPay should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy TokenPay using one of the exchanges listed above.

