Toll Brothers (TOL) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) will be announcing its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, February 25th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.45 per share for the quarter.

Toll Brothers (NYSE:TOL) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 9th. The construction company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.12. Toll Brothers had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 11.83%. The business had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.19 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Toll Brothers to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of NYSE TOL traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $47.49. The company had a trading volume of 26,099 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,882,612. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $44.51 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.25. Toll Brothers has a fifty-two week low of $34.34 and a fifty-two week high of $49.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 7.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.11 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, January 9th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. Toll Brothers’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 10.92%.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on TOL shares. ValuEngine lowered shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Evercore ISI downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Toll Brothers in a research note on Friday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price target on the stock. Cfra downgraded shares of Toll Brothers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Toll Brothers from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $39.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Toll Brothers presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $40.25.

In other Toll Brothers news, Director Christine Garvey sold 16,954 shares of Toll Brothers stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.76, for a total transaction of $691,045.04. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,335 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $135,934.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 10.94% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About Toll Brothers

Toll Brothers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, builds, markets, sells, and arranges finance for detached and attached homes in luxury residential communities in the United States. The company operates in two segments, Traditional Home Building and City Living. It also designs, builds, markets, and sells homes in urban infill markets through Toll Brothers City Living.

