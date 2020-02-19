TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) Shares Purchased by Rhumbline Advisers

Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of TopBuild Corp (NYSE:BLD) by 5.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,364 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,264 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers owned about 0.32% of TopBuild worth $11,067,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in TopBuild by 0.4% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,775,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP raised its position in TopBuild by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Wakefield Asset Management LLLP now owns 6,168 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC raised its position in TopBuild by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Mason Street Advisors LLC now owns 11,641 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in TopBuild by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 10,490 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,081,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in TopBuild by 38.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 805 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. 92.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. ValuEngine lowered TopBuild from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Zelman & Associates lowered TopBuild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. Buckingham Research increased their price target on TopBuild from $101.00 to $120.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Deutsche Bank assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $129.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Benchmark assumed coverage on TopBuild in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $134.00 price target on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $115.50.

Shares of BLD traded up $4.30 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $124.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 9,958 shares, compared to its average volume of 239,081. TopBuild Corp has a 12-month low of $56.29 and a 12-month high of $120.74. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a PE ratio of 23.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.64 and a quick ratio of 1.33. The company’s 50 day moving average is $111.86 and its 200 day moving average is $102.46.

TopBuild Company Profile

TopBuild Corp. engages in the installation, distribution, and sale of insulation and other building products to the United States construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Distribution. It offers rain gutters, garage doors, fireplaces, fireproofing and firestopping products, shower enclosures, closet shelves, accessories, and other building products; and residential insulation services.

