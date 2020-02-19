TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) Shares Sold by Lincoln National Corp

Lincoln National Corp lessened its stake in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM (NYSE:TTP) by 19.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 220,006 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 52,271 shares during the period. Lincoln National Corp’s holdings in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM were worth $2,831,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Miller Investment Management LP acquired a new position in TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the fourth quarter valued at $426,000. First Trust Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 132,923 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after buying an additional 4,700 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $502,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM in the fourth quarter valued at about $79,000. Finally, Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TORTOISE PIPELI/COM by 196.0% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Capital Advisors LP now owns 343,317 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $4,551,000 after buying an additional 227,317 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSE:TTP traded up $0.15 on Wednesday, reaching $12.53. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,241 shares, compared to its average volume of 55,875. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.81 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.67. TORTOISE PIPELI/COM has a 52-week low of $11.26 and a 52-week high of $15.86.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.285 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.10%.

Tortoise Pipeline & Energy Fund, Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Tortoise Capital Advisors, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of North America. The fund invests in pipeline companies that engage in the business of transporting natural gas, natural gas liquids, crude oil, and refined petroleum products.

