Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Acquires 4,020 Shares of iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF (NYSEARCA:IYW) by 265.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,536 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,020 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares US Technology ETF were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IYW. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in iShares US Technology ETF by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 83,935 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $17,140,000 after buying an additional 10,060 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Quantitative Advantage LLC now owns 76,107 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $15,542,000 after acquiring an additional 11,421 shares during the period. Mainstay Capital Management LLC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 4th quarter worth $17,197,000. First Merchants Corp acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF in the 3rd quarter worth $14,860,000. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares US Technology ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 56,809 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $11,601,000 after acquiring an additional 655 shares during the period.

Shares of IYW stock traded up $2.82 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $261.09. The stock had a trading volume of 5,011 shares, compared to its average volume of 113,522. iShares US Technology ETF has a fifty-two week low of $177.77 and a fifty-two week high of $259.33. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $246.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $220.27.

iShares US Technology ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Technology ETF, formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Technology Sector Index Fund (the Fund) is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Technology Index (the Index).

