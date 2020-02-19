Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Boosts Holdings in NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in shares of NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF (NYSEARCA:NULC) by 344.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 38,229 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 29,621 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 7.65% of NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF worth $1,134,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Shares of NULC traded down $0.03 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.38 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.51. NUVEEN ESG LRG-CAP EQU ETF has a 1 year low of $25.14 and a 1 year high of $31.38.

