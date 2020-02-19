Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.04 Million Position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lessened its position in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:RPG) by 27.4% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,098 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF were worth $1,040,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Comerica Bank increased its holdings in Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF by 21.3% in the 4th quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 16,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,111,000 after purchasing an additional 2,840 shares in the last quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $530,000. Townsend Asset Management Corp NC ADV acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $34,000. SlateStone Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,551,000. Finally, Chronos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $303,000.

Shares of RPG stock traded up $1.35 on Wednesday, hitting $136.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,405 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,889. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $130.74 and its two-hundred day moving average is $123.02. Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $109.89 and a twelve month high of $135.50.

Invesco S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF Company Profile

Guggenheim S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, formerly Rydex S&P 500 Pure Growth ETF, seeks to replicate as closely as possible the performance of the S&P 500 Pure Growth Index (the Index). The Fund uses a passive management strategy, known as replication, to track the performance of the Index. Replication refers to investing in substantially all of the securities in the Index in approximately the same proportions as in the Index.

