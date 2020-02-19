Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.10 Million Stake in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in Shopify Inc (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) by 18.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,778 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 434 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $1,104,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Comerica Bank grew its position in Shopify by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 8,597 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $4,100,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the period. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY grew its position in Shopify by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Cobblestone Capital Advisors LLC NY now owns 40,938 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $16,276,000 after acquiring an additional 135 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Shopify by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,024 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $804,000 after acquiring an additional 539 shares during the period. Perennial Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Shopify in the fourth quarter valued at $2,642,000. Finally, Brighton Jones LLC grew its position in Shopify by 50.4% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 2,984 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE SHOP traded up $5.38 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $541.79. 1,523,043 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,403,183. The firm has a market capitalization of $61.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -488.10 and a beta of 1.19. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $458.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $372.74. Shopify Inc has a twelve month low of $177.04 and a twelve month high of $593.89.

Shopify (NYSE:SHOP) (TSE:SHOP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The software maker reported $0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.29. The company had revenue of $505.16 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $482.26 million. Shopify had a negative return on equity of 2.69% and a negative net margin of 7.91%. As a group, research analysts predict that Shopify Inc will post -0.98 EPS for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on SHOP shares. Pi Financial upgraded Shopify from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on Shopify from $400.00 to $600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Rosenblatt Securities restated a “buy” rating and set a $630.00 target price (up previously from $481.00) on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Guggenheim restated a “hold” rating on shares of Shopify in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Finally, Roth Capital increased their target price on Shopify from to in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $473.81.

About Shopify

Shopify Inc provides a cloud-based multi-channel commerce platform for small and medium-sized businesses in the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, Australia, and internationally. Its platform provides merchants with a single view of business and customers in various sales channels, including Web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, social media storefronts, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, ship orders, build customer relationships, leverage analytics and reporting, and access financing.

