Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Has $1.28 Million Stock Holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF (BATS:IYZ) by 374.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 42,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,883 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares US Telecommunications ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Usca Ria LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF during the third quarter valued at $45,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 36.1% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,994 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $60,000 after buying an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $65,000. FMR LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 817.1% in the first quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,008 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 2,680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Advisory Services Network LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares US Telecommunications ETF by 1,365.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 3,811 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of BATS:IYZ traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 70,621 shares. iShares US Telecommunications ETF has a fifty-two week low of $26.56 and a fifty-two week high of $34.77. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $30.06 and its 200-day simple moving average is $29.42.

About iShares US Telecommunications ETF

iShares U.S. Telecommunications ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Telecommunications Sector Index Fund, is a non-diversified fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Select Telecommunications Index (the Index).

