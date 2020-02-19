Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $1.08 Million in Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC bought a new position in shares of Alibaba Group Holding Ltd (NYSE:BABA) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 5,104 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $1,082,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of BABA. Security National Trust Co. boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 1,799 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $381,000 after acquiring an additional 49 shares in the last quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Bell & Brown Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,126 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 8,050 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,707,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares in the last quarter. Gradient Investments LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 7,145 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,515,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CFO4Life Group LLC boosted its stake in Alibaba Group by 3.7% in the fourth quarter. CFO4Life Group LLC now owns 1,585 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. 47.22% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on BABA shares. DZ Bank started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $260.00 target price for the company. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $280.00 to $310.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Macquarie started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. HSBC started coverage on shares of Alibaba Group in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $197.70 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on shares of Alibaba Group from $225.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $240.44.

NYSE BABA traded up $1.90 on Wednesday, reaching $222.42. 8,957,067 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,542,251. The firm has a market cap of $567.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 2.21. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $218.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $190.27. Alibaba Group Holding Ltd has a fifty-two week low of $147.95 and a fifty-two week high of $231.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a current ratio of 1.75.

Alibaba Group (NYSE:BABA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The specialty retailer reported $18.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $16.33. The company had revenue of $161.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156 billion. Alibaba Group had a net margin of 34.90% and a return on equity of 15.82%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 37.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $12.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Alibaba Group Holding Ltd will post 5.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Alibaba Group

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, operates as an online and mobile commerce company in the People's Republic of China and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

