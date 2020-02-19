Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Invests $1.33 Million in iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF (NYSEARCA:IDU) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.14% of iShares US Utilities ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. lifted its position in iShares US Utilities ETF by 2.6% during the fourth quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $498,000 after buying an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Stratos Wealth Partners LTD. now owns 2,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $388,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $439,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,311 shares of the company’s stock worth $212,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lakeview Capital Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares US Utilities ETF by 5.5% during the third quarter. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,408 shares of the company’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares US Utilities ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA IDU traded down $1.58 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $175.48. 1,926 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 56,509. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $168.16 and its 200 day moving average price is $160.97. iShares US Utilities ETF has a twelve month low of $140.84 and a twelve month high of $177.36.

iShares US Utilities ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Utilities ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Dow Jones U.S. Utilities Index (the Underlying Index). The Underlying Index measures the performance of the utilities sector of the United States equity market.

Further Reading: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Receive News & Ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares US Utilities ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.