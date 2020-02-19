Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its position in Banco Bradesco SA (NYSE:BBD) by 402.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 133,899 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 107,253 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in Banco Bradesco were worth $1,199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of BBD. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Banco Bradesco by 22.0% during the third quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 50,585,477 shares of the bank’s stock worth $411,766,000 after buying an additional 9,136,438 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 448.5% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 5,902,944 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $52,826,000 after purchasing an additional 4,826,676 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 11.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 33,765,301 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $331,576,000 after purchasing an additional 3,490,926 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 162.2% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,218,489 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $37,755,000 after purchasing an additional 2,609,678 shares during the period. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in Banco Bradesco by 1,044.4% in the third quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,053,901 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $16,719,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,424 shares during the period. 2.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of brokerages recently commented on BBD. ValuEngine upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Bank of America lowered Banco Bradesco from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Banco Bradesco from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $10.29.

Banco Bradesco stock traded up $0.12 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $7.44. 940,888 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,267,674. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $59.76 billion, a PE ratio of 10.23, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 0.79. Banco Bradesco SA has a one year low of $7.24 and a one year high of $10.55.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 4th will be given a $0.0037 dividend. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 3rd. Banco Bradesco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.04%.

Banco Bradesco Company Profile

Banco Bradesco SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services to individuals, corporates, and businesses in Brazil and internationally. It operates through two segments, Banking and Insurance. The company accepts checking and savings accounts, demand deposits, time deposits, and interbank deposits.

