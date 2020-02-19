Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Raises Position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its holdings in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PXI) by 168.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 38,950 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 24,452 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 3.25% of Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF worth $1,093,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PXI. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF during the third quarter valued at about $28,000. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 19.2% during the third quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 17,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $447,000 after purchasing an additional 2,768 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF by 119.0% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 19,168 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 10,416 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:PXI traded up $0.49 on Wednesday, reaching $23.90. 400 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 8,322. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $25.62 and its 200 day simple moving average is $25.97. Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $23.15 and a 52 week high of $33.94.

Invesco DWA Energy Momentum ETF Profile

PowerShares Dynamic Energy Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Energy Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its total assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Fund invests in sectors, such as energy, materials and utilities.

