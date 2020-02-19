Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 127,017 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA) by 89.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 15,504 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127,017 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 23.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,479,216 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,792,424,000 after buying an additional 8,704,738 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 41.4% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,298,355 shares of the company’s stock valued at $476,145,000 after buying an additional 2,137,115 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 15.2% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,549,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $949,208,000 after buying an additional 1,921,554 shares during the last quarter. United Services Automobile Association raised its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 26.0% during the fourth quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 8,208,768 shares of the company’s stock valued at $534,919,000 after buying an additional 1,691,336 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Janney Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the third quarter valued at about $82,802,000.

Shares of IEFA traded up $0.27 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $64.81. 3,750,427 shares of the company traded hands. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $65.09 and its 200 day moving average is $62.77. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 1-year low of $56.55 and a 1-year high of $70.84.

