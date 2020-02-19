Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Sells 4,068 Shares of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC cut its holdings in iShares Focused Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FOVL) by 16.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,141 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,068 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned 3.36% of iShares Focused Value Factor ETF worth $1,027,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

FOVL traded up $0.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $49.78. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $49.96 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.16. iShares Focused Value Factor ETF has a fifty-two week low of $45.05 and a fifty-two week high of $51.70.

