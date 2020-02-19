Tower Research Capital LLC TRC Trims Holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Tower Research Capital LLC TRC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 42.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 8,691 shares of the company’s stock after selling 6,362 shares during the period. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $1,326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Provident Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 107.0% during the fourth quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 207 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. TI Trust Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Glassman Wealth Services lifted its stake in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 4,940.0% during the fourth quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 252 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

IWP stock traded up $1.06 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $163.31. 228,195 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 298,303. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $157.18 and a 200 day moving average price of $148.11. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $129.63 and a 12 month high of $162.32.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Read More: What does a neutral rating on stocks mean?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.