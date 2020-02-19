Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.02 EPS

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02, Briefing.com reports. The firm had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $312.06 million. Tower Semiconductor had a net margin of 8.51% and a return on equity of 9.63%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. Tower Semiconductor updated its Q1 2020

NASDAQ:TSEM opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $25.80. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.11 and a 200 day moving average price of $21.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.70.

Several equities analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Wednesday. Craig Hallum reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 target price (up from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Tower Semiconductor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

Tower Semiconductor Company Profile

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

