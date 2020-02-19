Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) Given Buy Rating at Needham & Company LLC

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM)‘s stock had its “buy” rating restated by stock analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a research report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. They currently have a $30.00 price objective on the semiconductor company’s stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective would suggest a potential upside of 37.49% from the stock’s previous close.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Craig Hallum reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target (up previously from $24.00) on shares of Tower Semiconductor in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. BidaskClub lowered Tower Semiconductor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $26.57.

TSEM opened at $21.82 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.11 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.39, a PEG ratio of 2.04 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 3.70. Tower Semiconductor has a one year low of $14.46 and a one year high of $25.80.

Tower Semiconductor (NASDAQ:TSEM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The semiconductor company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $306.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $312.06 million. Tower Semiconductor had a return on equity of 9.63% and a net margin of 8.51%. Tower Semiconductor’s quarterly revenue was down 8.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Tower Semiconductor will post 0.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in TSEM. KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 129.5% in the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,153 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $52,000 after buying an additional 1,215 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department purchased a new stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $72,000. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of Tower Semiconductor by 266.7% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,331 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $104,000 after buying an additional 3,150 shares during the last quarter. 54.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tower Semiconductor

Tower Semiconductor Ltd., an independent semiconductor foundry, manufactures and markets analog intensive mixed-signal semiconductor devices in the United States, Japan, Asia, and Europe. It provides various customizable process technologies, including SiGe, BiCMOS, mixed-signal/CMOS, RF CMOS, CMOS image sensor, integrated power management, and MEMS.

