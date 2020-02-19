TransferCoin (TX) Hits Market Cap of $81,970.00

TransferCoin (CURRENCY:TX) traded down 1.3% against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, TransferCoin has traded down 2.6% against the US dollar. One TransferCoin coin can currently be bought for about $0.0099 or 0.00000103 BTC on exchanges including Bittrex, YoBit, Upbit and Cryptopia. TransferCoin has a market cap of $81,970.00 and $222.00 worth of TransferCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Get TransferCoin alerts:

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000788 BTC.

Blocknet (BLOCK) traded 3.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.11 or 0.00021963 BTC.

Energycoin (ENRG) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0015 or 0.00000016 BTC.

Breakout Stake (BRX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0276 or 0.00000525 BTC.

HyperStake (HYP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

TransferCoin Coin Profile

TransferCoin (CRYPTO:TX) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Proof of Stake hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 11th, 2015. TransferCoin’s total supply is 8,273,827 coins. TransferCoin’s official Twitter account is @Transfer_dev. TransferCoin’s official website is txproject.io. The Reddit community for TransferCoin is /r/TXPRJ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. TransferCoin’s official message board is transfercointx.pw.

According to CryptoCompare, “Coin specifications – Hybrid POW/POS – Algo x11 – 60 sec per block – Difficulty adjusts every block coin maturity 80 – Min. stake age 24 hours – POW 15 000 blocks – POW Block reward 300 TX per block – POS from block 1 000 to 15 000 block reward 300 TX per block – POS From block 15 001 onward block reward 1 TX per block. “

Buying and Selling TransferCoin

TransferCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Livecoin, Upbit, Cryptopia and Bittrex. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TransferCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TransferCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TransferCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for TransferCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TransferCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.