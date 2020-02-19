Travelzoo (TZOO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Friday

Travelzoo (NASDAQ:TZOO) will release its earnings data before the market opens on Friday, February 21st.

TZOO traded down $0.07 on Wednesday, hitting $10.55. The company had a trading volume of 430 shares, compared to its average volume of 42,623. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $10.80 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.81. Travelzoo has a 1-year low of $9.31 and a 1-year high of $22.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.95. The stock has a market cap of $126.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.21 and a beta of 0.90.

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded Travelzoo from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th.

Travelzoo Company Profile

Travelzoo provides travel, entertainment, and local deals from travel and entertainment companies, and local businesses in the Asia Pacific, Europe, and North America. Its publications and products include Travelzoo Website; Travelzoo iPhone and Android apps; Travelzoo Top 20 email newsletter; and Newsflash email alert service.

