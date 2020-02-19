Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Sells $500,610.00 in Stock

Trimble Inc (NASDAQ:TRMB) VP Ronald Bisio sold 11,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.51, for a total transaction of $500,610.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 21,512 shares in the company, valued at approximately $979,011.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Shares of NASDAQ:TRMB traded up $0.35 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $45.97. 1,023,278 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 955,619. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.53, a PEG ratio of 3.30 and a beta of 1.97. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $43.36 and its 200-day moving average price is $40.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a current ratio of 1.02. Trimble Inc has a twelve month low of $35.86 and a twelve month high of $46.25.

Trimble (NASDAQ:TRMB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.53 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $826.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $784.13 million. Trimble had a net margin of 15.76% and a return on equity of 15.47%. Trimble’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.48 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Trimble Inc will post 1.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have weighed in on TRMB. KeyCorp began coverage on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, January 9th. They set a “sector weight” rating on the stock. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Thursday, February 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub cut shares of Trimble from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Trimble in a research note on Tuesday. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Trimble presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $44.25.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 1.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 26,202,380 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,181,991,000 after purchasing an additional 261,511 shares during the period. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 16,014,681 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $667,652,000 after purchasing an additional 490,732 shares during the period. Parnassus Investments CA lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 11,359,400 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $473,573,000 after purchasing an additional 784,810 shares during the period. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. now owns 4,455,795 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $185,762,000 after purchasing an additional 186,028 shares during the period. Finally, Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Trimble by 4,069.0% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 4,374,281 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $104,924,000 after purchasing an additional 4,269,357 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 90.89% of the company’s stock.

Trimble Company Profile

Trimble Inc provides technology solutions that enable professionals and field mobile workers to enhance or transform their work processes worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Buildings and Infrastructure, Geospatial, Resources and Utilities, and Transportation. The Buildings and Infrastructure segment offers field and office software for route selection and design; systems to guide and control construction equipment; systems to monitor, track, and manage assets, equipment, and workers; software to share and communicate data; 3D conceptual design and modeling software; building information modeling software; integrated site layout and measurement systems; applications for sub-contractors and trades; and integrated workplace management services software.

