TrinityPoint Wealth LLC Boosts Position in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

TrinityPoint Wealth LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 2.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 37,000 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 802 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson makes up about 1.8% of TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest position. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $5,397,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of JNJ. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Dumont & Blake Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,796 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,033,000 after acquiring an additional 71 shares in the last quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Verus Financial Partners Inc. now owns 4,382 shares of the company’s stock valued at $639,000 after acquiring an additional 74 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 27,932 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,025,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares in the last quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Financial Planning LLC now owns 2,192 shares of the company’s stock valued at $320,000 after acquiring an additional 76 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 4,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $614,000 after acquiring an additional 77 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.91% of the company’s stock.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total value of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,298,397.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.23% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $147.00 to $161.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 9th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and set a $170.00 price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $161.92.

NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.44 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $148.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,238,165 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,450,562. Johnson & Johnson has a fifty-two week low of $126.10 and a fifty-two week high of $154.50. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $148.44 and its 200-day moving average is $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.00. The firm has a market cap of $395.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.93, a P/E/G ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.01. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.30% and a net margin of 22.18%. The business had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.97 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be given a $0.95 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson Company Profile

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

