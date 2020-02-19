Trip.com Group (TCOM) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Trip.com Group (NASDAQ:TCOM) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.12 per share for the quarter. Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

TCOM opened at $33.64 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $18.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 38.67, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.65. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.89. Trip.com Group has a 12-month low of $28.55 and a 12-month high of $46.50.

A number of research firms have commented on TCOM. HSBC cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Sanford C. Bernstein cut shares of Trip.com Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $43.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. TheStreet upgraded shares of Trip.com Group from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of Trip.com Group from $39.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Trip.com Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. Trip.com Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.00.

About Trip.com Group

Trip.com Group Limited operates as a travel service provider for accommodation reservation, transportation ticketing, packaged tours, and corporate travel management in China. The company acts as an agent for hotel-related transactions and selling air tickets; and provides other related services, including sale of aviation and train insurance, air-ticket delivery services, online check-in, and other value-added services, such as online seat selection, express security check, and real-time flight status.

