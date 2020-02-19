TrueFlip (TFL) Trading 4.2% Higher Over Last Week

TrueFlip (CURRENCY:TFL) traded up 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on February 19th. In the last week, TrueFlip has traded up 4.2% against the U.S. dollar. One TrueFlip token can now be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00005092 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. TrueFlip has a market capitalization of $3.05 million and approximately $80,245.00 worth of TrueFlip was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00002910 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $303.41 or 0.03159792 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010434 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $22.25 or 0.00231727 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.39 or 0.00045672 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0704 or 0.00000733 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0203 or 0.00000211 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $14.26 or 0.00148556 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

TrueFlip Profile

TrueFlip’s launch date was May 22nd, 2017. TrueFlip’s total supply is 8,924,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,247,267 tokens. TrueFlip’s official Twitter account is @TrueFlipLoto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for TrueFlip is trueflip.io. The Reddit community for TrueFlip is /r/trueflip and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

TrueFlip Token Trading

TrueFlip can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Kucoin. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as TrueFlip directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade TrueFlip should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy TrueFlip using one of the exchanges listed above.

