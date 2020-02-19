Trust Co. of Vermont Lowers Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Trust Co. of Vermont reduced its stake in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 178,340 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,110 shares during the quarter. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.0% of Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings, making the stock its 4th largest position. Trust Co. of Vermont’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $26,015,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Financial Advantage Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $28,000. Kessler Investment Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. Eii Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Permanens Capital L.P. boosted its position in Johnson & Johnson by 33.3% in the third quarter. Permanens Capital L.P. now owns 400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. 67.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, EVP Kathryn E. Wengel sold 2,017 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.07, for a total transaction of $284,538.19. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 51,736 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,298,397.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of Johnson & Johnson stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.23% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of analysts have weighed in on JNJ shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $158.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Credit Suisse Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $170.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Monday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co raised their target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $155.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $161.92.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ traded down $0.44 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $148.70. 2,238,165 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 6,450,562. The firm has a market capitalization of $395.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.93, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 0.69. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $148.44 and its 200-day moving average price is $137.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.26. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $126.10 and a twelve month high of $154.50.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The company reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.87 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $20.75 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.83 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 22.18% and a return on equity of 39.30%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.97 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 9.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 25th will be issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 24th. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.56%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

