Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) Shares Sold by MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd

MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd trimmed its holdings in shares of Under Armour Inc (NYSE:UAA) by 68.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 583,389 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,252,911 shares during the period. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd owned 0.13% of Under Armour worth $12,601,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of UAA. Lincoln National Corp grew its stake in Under Armour by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 25,015 shares of the company’s stock valued at $540,000 after purchasing an additional 732 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Under Armour by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,907,183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,196,000 after purchasing an additional 33,645 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC raised its position in Under Armour by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 22,374 shares of the company’s stock worth $483,000 after acquiring an additional 1,315 shares in the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Under Armour by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 60,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 5,200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Under Armour by 0.9% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,582,543 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,383,000 after purchasing an additional 73,008 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.62% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on UAA. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Under Armour from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from to in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. BMO Capital Markets began coverage on Under Armour in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on Under Armour from $22.00 to $23.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 10th. Pivotal Research increased their price target on Under Armour from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Under Armour from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.81.

Shares of NYSE UAA traded down $0.15 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $16.58. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 709,469 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,682,620. The company has a market cap of $7.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 79.05, a P/E/G ratio of 4.15 and a beta of 0.63. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $19.70. Under Armour Inc has a fifty-two week low of $16.50 and a fifty-two week high of $27.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.10. Under Armour had a net margin of 1.75% and a return on equity of 7.18%. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.47 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.09 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Under Armour Inc will post 0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Under Armour Company Profile

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, markets, and distributes branded performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth primarily in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, and Latin America. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose types to be worn in hot and cold.

