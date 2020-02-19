Unify (UNIFY) Reaches Market Cap of $114,189.00

Unify (CURRENCY:UNIFY) traded up 1.8% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. Over the last seven days, Unify has traded down 3.5% against the U.S. dollar. One Unify coin can currently be bought for approximately $0.0063 or 0.00000062 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Mercatox, YoBit and Cryptopia. Unify has a market cap of $114,189.00 and $3,169.00 worth of Unify was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Litecoin (LTC) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $76.76 or 0.00755920 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00009723 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000028 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0048 or 0.00000048 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.72 or 0.00007089 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded up 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0387 or 0.00000382 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Einsteinium (EMC2) traded 4.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0769 or 0.00000759 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0315 or 0.00000310 BTC.

Unify Profile

Unify (CRYPTO:UNIFY) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its launch date was June 14th, 2017. Unify’s total supply is 18,185,085 coins. Unify’s official Twitter account is @unifycrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Unify is www.unify.today. The Reddit community for Unify is /r/UnifyCoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Unify

Unify can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange, CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Mercatox and YoBit. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Unify directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Unify should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Unify using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

