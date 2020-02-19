Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Unilever NV (NYSE:UN) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the twelve brokerages that are covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have issued a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Liberum Capital raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, December 2nd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. HSBC cut shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “reduce” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Berenberg Bank cut shares of Unilever to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Unilever from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

Get Unilever alerts:

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Tweedy Browne Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 538.7% during the third quarter. Tweedy Browne Co LLC now owns 3,574,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $214,927,000 after purchasing an additional 3,015,030 shares during the period. Coho Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Unilever during the third quarter worth $130,766,000. FMR LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 70.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 4,334,944 shares of the company’s stock worth $249,087,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,782 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 31.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,149,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $373,378,000 after purchasing an additional 1,463,294 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Unilever by 11.4% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 2,873,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $172,507,000 after purchasing an additional 292,943 shares during the period. 8.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of UN stock traded down $0.44 on Wednesday, hitting $59.18. 898,423 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,483,373. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $57.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.70, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.78. The stock has a market capitalization of $101.63 billion, a PE ratio of 21.36, a PEG ratio of 2.72 and a beta of 0.50. Unilever has a twelve month low of $53.31 and a twelve month high of $63.62.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.452 dividend. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Unilever’s payout ratio is currently 55.60%.

About Unilever

Unilever N.V. operates in the fast-moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates in three segments: Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products. This segment markets its products under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

Featured Story: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Unilever Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Unilever and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.