United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Bought by Citizens Financial Group Inc RI

Citizens Financial Group Inc RI raised its position in United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 64,686.6% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 62,843 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 62,746 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI’s holdings in United Continental were worth $5,536,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,533,908 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $311,302,000 after acquiring an additional 72,343 shares in the last quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 2.0% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares in the last quarter. PointState Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of United Continental in the third quarter valued at $57,667,000. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 21.1% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 600,077 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $53,053,000 after acquiring an additional 104,553 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of United Continental by 84.1% in the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 542,289 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $47,770,000 after acquiring an additional 247,765 shares in the last quarter. 98.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get United Continental alerts:

UAL has been the topic of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI initiated coverage on United Continental in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. BidaskClub downgraded United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on United Continental in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $107.09.

UAL stock opened at $80.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.44 and a 1 year high of $96.03. The firm has a market cap of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $83.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $87.23.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 EPS for the current year.

In other United Continental news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Article: VIX – Volatility Index

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.