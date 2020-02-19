United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) Shares Sold by Swiss National Bank

Swiss National Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL) by 6.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 202,514 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 14,700 shares during the quarter. Swiss National Bank owned 0.08% of United Continental worth $17,844,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of UAL. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its holdings in United Continental by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,102,745 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $97,494,000 after acquiring an additional 21,240 shares during the period. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new position in United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $210,000. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in United Continental by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC now owns 255,094 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $22,471,000 after acquiring an additional 23,265 shares during the period. Banco Santander S.A. purchased a new position in United Continental during the 3rd quarter valued at about $25,885,000. Finally, Man Group plc boosted its holdings in United Continental by 307.9% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 382,334 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $33,802,000 after acquiring an additional 288,604 shares during the period. 98.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get United Continental alerts:

Shares of UAL traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $79.99. The company had a trading volume of 188,462 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,245,597. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $83.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $87.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $20.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.88, a P/E/G ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 1.19. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $74.44 and a 1 year high of $96.03.

United Continental (NASDAQ:UAL) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The transportation company reported $2.67 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.64 by $0.03. United Continental had a return on equity of 29.16% and a net margin of 6.96%. The business had revenue of $10.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $2.41 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 12.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Carolyn Corvi sold 1,013 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.63, for a total transaction of $92,821.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on UAL shares. Evercore ISI started coverage on United Continental in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $125.00 target price for the company. Citigroup raised their target price on United Continental from $107.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BidaskClub cut United Continental from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, UBS Group began coverage on United Continental in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. United Continental presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $107.09.

United Continental Company Profile

United Continental Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, Asia, Europe, the Middle East, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated a fleet of 1,329 aircraft.

Featured Story: volatile stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UAL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for United Continental Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:UAL).

Receive News & Ratings for United Continental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for United Continental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.