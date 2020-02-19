United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results

United Fire Group (NASDAQ:UFCS) announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The insurance provider reported ($1.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.93) by ($0.11), Bloomberg Earnings reports. United Fire Group had a net margin of 0.75% and a negative return on equity of 0.97%.

Shares of NASDAQ:UFCS opened at $44.34 on Wednesday. United Fire Group has a 52-week low of $40.86 and a 52-week high of $55.03. The stock has a market cap of $1.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 143.03 and a beta of -0.14. The business’s 50 day moving average is $45.12 and its 200 day moving average is $45.40.

In related news, COO Michael T. Wilkins sold 8,789 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.46, for a total value of $381,969.94. 6.66% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine raised United Fire Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. BidaskClub raised United Fire Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th.

United Fire Group Company Profile

United Fire Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides property and casualty insurance for individuals and businesses in the United States. The company offers commercial and personal lines of property and casualty insurance, as well as assumed reinsurance products. Its commercial policies include fire and allied lines, other liability, automobile, workers' compensation, and surety coverage; and personal lines comprise automobile, and fire and allied lines coverage, including homeowners.

