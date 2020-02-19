United States Cellular (USM) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

United States Cellular (NYSE:USM) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.04 per share for the quarter.

Shares of NYSE:USM traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $35.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,651 shares, compared to its average volume of 127,498. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.41, a PEG ratio of 23.08 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a current ratio of 2.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.48. United States Cellular has a fifty-two week low of $30.74 and a fifty-two week high of $57.72.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on USM shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised United States Cellular from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Raymond James raised United States Cellular from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $53.00 to $49.00 in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. United States Cellular currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $48.10.

About United States Cellular

United States Cellular Corporation provides wireless telecommunications services in the United States. The company offers postpaid and prepaid service plans with voice, messaging, and data usage option services; and smartphone messaging, data, and Internet services, which allow the customer to access the Web and social network sites, e-mail, text, picture, and video messaging, as well as to utilize GPS navigation, and browse and download various applications.

