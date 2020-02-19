Upfiring Tops One Day Volume of $7,078.00 (UFR)

Upfiring (CURRENCY:UFR) traded 39.1% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on February 19th. Upfiring has a total market cap of $1.26 million and $7,078.00 worth of Upfiring was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Upfiring has traded down 30.6% against the US dollar. One Upfiring token can currently be purchased for about $0.0586 or 0.00000608 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, RightBTC, Cryptopia and YoBit.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Upfiring Profile

Upfiring was first traded on October 2nd, 2017. Upfiring’s total supply is 24,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 21,600,000 tokens. The Reddit community for Upfiring is /r/upfiring. Upfiring’s official Twitter account is @upfiringHQ and its Facebook page is accessible here. Upfiring’s official website is www.upfiring.com.

Upfiring Token Trading

Upfiring can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, YoBit, CoinExchange, RightBTC, COSS and Cryptopia. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Upfiring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Upfiring should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Upfiring using one of the exchanges listed above.

