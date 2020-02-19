Upwork (UPWK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Upwork (NASDAQ:UPWK) is scheduled to be releasing its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 26th. Analysts expect Upwork to post earnings of ($0.06) per share for the quarter. Persons that wish to listen to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

UPWK opened at $9.19 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.92, a quick ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The business’s 50 day moving average is $9.60 and its 200-day moving average is $12.44. The stock has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -65.64 and a beta of 1.27. Upwork has a twelve month low of $8.70 and a twelve month high of $25.00.

In related news, CEO Stephane Kasriel sold 60,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.57, for a total transaction of $634,200.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 281,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,976,163.19. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 62,503 shares of company stock worth $660,305 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 40.81% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on UPWK. Citigroup lowered Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $23.00 to $12.00 in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. BidaskClub raised Upwork from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, February 14th. First Analysis initiated coverage on Upwork in a report on Thursday, October 31st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price target on the stock. Guggenheim cut shares of Upwork from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $11.00 in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Upwork to $20.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $18.00.

Upwork Company Profile

Upwork Inc operates an online marketplace that enables businesses (clients) to find and work with various independent professionals and agencies (freelancers). The company's platform provides access to talent with approximately 5,000 skills across approximately 70 categories, including content marketing, customer service, data science and analytics, graphic design, mobile development, sales, and Web development.

