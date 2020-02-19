USDQ Price Down 0.3% Over Last Week (USDQ)

USDQ (CURRENCY:USDQ) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on February 19th. During the last seven days, USDQ has traded 0.3% lower against the dollar. USDQ has a market cap of $5.49 million and approximately $5,347.00 worth of USDQ was traded on exchanges in the last day. One USDQ token can now be purchased for $1.00 or 0.00009843 BTC on popular exchanges including Hotbit and BTC-Alpha.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get USDQ alerts:

Insight Chain (INB) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.53 or 0.00005232 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 12.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00042806 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $47.08 or 0.00464312 BTC.

Super Zero (SERO) traded 4.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001572 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded 50.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.78 or 0.00007690 BTC.

HEX (HEX) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000002 BTC.

VeriDocGlobal (VDG) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0005 or 0.00000005 BTC.

EURBASE (EBASE) traded 18.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.14 or 0.00011207 BTC.

PLANET (PLA) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00001603 BTC.

Eterbase (XBASE) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0037 or 0.00000061 BTC.

USDQ Profile

USDQ is a token. It launched on May 30th, 2019. USDQ’s total supply is 5,531,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 5,504,349 tokens. The official message board for USDQ is blog.platinum.fund. The official website for USDQ is usdq.platinum.fund. USDQ’s official Twitter account is @

and its Facebook page is accessible here.

USDQ Token Trading

USDQ can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as USDQ directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire USDQ should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase USDQ using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for USDQ Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for USDQ and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.