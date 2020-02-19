V Gordon Clemons Sells 1,000 Shares of CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Stock

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.90, for a total transaction of $81,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, February 14th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.02, for a total transaction of $164,040.00.

On Wednesday, February 12th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.59, for a total transaction of $82,590.00.

On Monday, February 10th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.99, for a total transaction of $82,990.00.

On Thursday, February 6th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,000 shares of CorVel stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.75, for a total transaction of $173,500.00.

Shares of CRVL traded down $0.59 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $81.36. 59,000 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 64,642. CorVel Co. has a 1-year low of $62.43 and a 1-year high of $96.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.48 billion, a PE ratio of 32.16 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.55 and a current ratio of 1.55. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $89.87 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $83.44.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The business services provider reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.96% and a return on equity of 23.95%. The company had revenue of $148.09 million during the quarter.

CRVL has been the subject of several analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of CorVel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 11th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of CorVel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $202,000. Everence Capital Management Inc. acquired a new stake in CorVel in the fourth quarter worth about $210,000. Chicago Equity Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CorVel by 6.5% in the third quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC now owns 3,100 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after purchasing an additional 190 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP lifted its holdings in CorVel by 19.9% in the fourth quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 3,967 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $347,000 after purchasing an additional 659 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its holdings in CorVel by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,136 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $361,000 after purchasing an additional 721 shares during the period. 48.38% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It applies technology, intelligence, and a human touch to the risk management process that enables its clients to intervene early and connected to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

