V-ID (VIDT) Price Tops $0.22

V-ID (CURRENCY:VIDT) traded up 12% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM ET on February 19th. One V-ID token can now be purchased for $0.22 or 0.00002208 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN and IDEX. During the last seven days, V-ID has traded 79.1% higher against the U.S. dollar. V-ID has a market cap of $10.04 million and $1.94 million worth of V-ID was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.04 or 0.00049594 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0624 or 0.00000614 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $48.98 or 0.00482075 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 17.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $722.01 or 0.07106024 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $7.03 or 0.00069140 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.83 or 0.00027821 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005034 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 4.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00003415 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 6.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00001434 BTC.

V-ID Profile

V-ID (CRYPTO:VIDT) is a token. Its launch date was August 18th, 2018. V-ID’s total supply is 59,099,206 tokens and its circulating supply is 44,721,516 tokens. V-ID’s official website is about.v-id.org. The official message board for V-ID is medium.com/@pim_vee/the-3rd-largest-criminal-activity-is-rapidly-digitizing-but-blockchain-can-fix-it-d3b03f721db6. V-ID’s official Twitter account is @v_id_blockchain. The Reddit community for V-ID is /r/VIDT and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

V-ID Token Trading

V-ID can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and IDEX. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as V-ID directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire V-ID should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy V-ID using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

