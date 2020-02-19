Vale (VALE) Set to Announce Earnings on Thursday

Vale (NYSE:VALE) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, February 20th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.43 per share for the quarter.

VALE stock traded up $0.02 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.04. The stock had a trading volume of 8,092,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,206,326. Vale has a 1-year low of $10.20 and a 1-year high of $14.19. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.19, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $12.00.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Barclays restated a “buy” rating and set a $11.65 price target on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Scotiabank upgraded shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Vale has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.22.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

