Vale’s (VALE) “Hold” Rating Reiterated at Royal Bank of Canada

Vale (NYSE:VALE)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reiterated by research analysts at Royal Bank of Canada in a report released on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Scotiabank raised shares of Vale from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $17.50 in a research note on Friday, November 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of Vale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $13.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $11.65 price objective on shares of Vale in a research note on Wednesday, December 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on shares of Vale from $17.00 to $16.50 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.22.

VALE remained flat at $$12.02 during trading on Wednesday. 8,276,790 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 23,206,326. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market capitalization of $60.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.17, a P/E/G ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.16. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.68 and a 200-day moving average of $12.00. Vale has a 12 month low of $10.20 and a 12 month high of $14.19.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VALE. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Vale by 12.9% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 129,487 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,691,000 after purchasing an additional 14,768 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 22.1% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 518,394 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $6,769,000 after buying an additional 93,900 shares in the last quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 56.9% in the 3rd quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 5,782 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 2,097 shares in the last quarter. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vale in the 3rd quarter worth about $140,000. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vale by 6.8% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 66,513 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $765,000 after buying an additional 4,209 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 17.65% of the company’s stock.

About Vale

Vale SA, together with its subsidiaries, produces and sells iron ore and iron ore pellets for use as raw materials in steelmaking in Brazil and internationally. It operates through Ferrous Minerals, Coal, and Base Metals segments. The Ferrous Minerals segment produces and extracts iron ore and pellets, manganese, ferroalloys, and others ferrous products and services; and provides related logistic services.

